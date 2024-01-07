Sunday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (7-6) and Rice Owls (7-5) at Moody Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with SMU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 57-52 win against Florida Atlantic in their last outing on Thursday.

SMU vs. Rice Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

When the Mustangs defeated the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who are ranked No. 143 in our computer rankings, on December 14 by a score of 69-53, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

SMU has three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

SMU has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 143) on December 14

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 216) on December 21

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 244) on November 6

57-52 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 246) on January 4

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 284) on November 14

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (112th in college basketball) and give up 64.6 per outing (192nd in college basketball).

