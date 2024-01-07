The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-0) visit the Montana Grizzlies (13-1) at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

South Dakota State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (third-best with 38.4 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 9.7 points allowed per game) this season. Montana has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (32.2) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (16.8).

South Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Montana Key Statistics

South Dakota State Montana 456.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.8 (10th) 242.1 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.6 (71st) 230.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.0 (22nd) 225.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.8 (70th) 3 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (64th) 7 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,883 yards (205.9 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 28 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 349 rushing yards on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 1,491 yards on 220 carries while finding the end zone 17 times.

Amar Johnson has carried the ball 119 times for 751 yards (53.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's leads his squad with 891 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 catches (out of 55 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 47 receptions totaling 752 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Griffin Wilde has compiled 20 catches for 399 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has thrown for 1,861 yards on 138-of-235 passing with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 751 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has rushed 187 times for 950 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Keelan White has collected 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 779 (55.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has four touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has 55 receptions (on 64 targets) for a total of 766 yards (54.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Aaron Fontes has racked up 541 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

