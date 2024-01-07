On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-9.5) 236.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-10) 235 -500 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (scoring 113.1 points per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 111.4 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have been outscored by 11.7 points per game (posting 111.2 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 122.9 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -396 scoring differential.

The teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 12.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 234.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

San Antonio is 14-20-0 ATS this season.

Spurs and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +5000 +2500 -

