The San Antonio Spurs (4-24), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, face the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13). The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is putting up 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are getting 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.

The Spurs are receiving 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.

Devin Vassell is averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Max Strus averages 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen posts 13.3 points, 8.6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 67.6% from the floor (third in NBA).

Caris LeVert averages 15.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 boards.

Georges Niang puts up 8.0 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Spurs 112.0 Points Avg. 110.6 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 123.0 47.3% Field Goal % 45.4% 35.3% Three Point % 34.2%

