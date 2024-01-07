The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Spurs head into this game on the heels of a 125-121 loss to the Bucks on Thursday. Devin Vassell's team-leading 34 points paced the Spurs in the losing effort.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1 Malaki Branham SG Questionable Ankle 8.9 2.2 2.5 Doug McDermott SF Questionable Forearm 5.9 1.0 1.4 Zach Collins PF Out Ankle 12.9 6.0 3.3

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw)

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSW

