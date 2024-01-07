How to Watch the Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Spurs
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- San Antonio is 5-12 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 11th.
- The Spurs score an average of 111.2 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 111.4 the Cavaliers give up.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, San Antonio is 5-14.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (115.2 per game) than on the road (107.3). But they are also giving up more at home (124.6) than on the road (121.2).
- In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 3.4 more points per game at home (124.6) than on the road (121.2).
- This year the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (30.8 per game) than on the road (27.4).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Malaki Branham
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Doug McDermott
|Questionable
|Forearm
