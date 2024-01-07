Donovan Mitchell and Victor Wembanyama are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs meet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday (opening tip at 1:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Wembanyama on Sunday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average of 19.2.

He has grabbed 10.1 boards per game, 1.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Wembanyama averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Devin Vassell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Sunday's points prop for Devin Vassell is 18.5. That is 0.1 less than his season average.

He pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Vassell has collected 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Mitchell has put up 27.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points less than Sunday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's year-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Mitchell's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

Jarrett Allen's 14.4-point scoring average is 3.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 2.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 12.5.

Allen's assists average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

