Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - January 7
Jarrett Allen and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSW
Spurs' Last Game
On Thursday, in their last game, the Spurs fell to the Bucks 125-121. With 34 points, Devin Vassell was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Vassell
|34
|6
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Victor Wembanyama
|27
|9
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Tre Jones
|18
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Keldon Johnson chips in with 17.5 points per game, plus 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists.
- Vassell provides the Spurs 18.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Spurs get 10.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.
- Tre Jones averages 8.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Vassell
|18.8
|3.3
|3.5
|1.6
|0.3
|2.7
|Victor Wembanyama
|13.7
|5.4
|2.4
|0.5
|2.9
|1.2
|Keldon Johnson
|16.5
|6.1
|2.5
|0.7
|0.0
|1.2
|Jeremy Sochan
|11.3
|5.9
|3.9
|0.6
|0.4
|1.1
|Tre Jones
|9.2
|3.3
|4.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
