Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

14-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: L 81-71 vs Southern Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-5

11-4 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: L 66-62 vs Troy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-7 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: W 85-77 vs Coastal Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Troy

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-9

9-6 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: W 66-62 vs Appalachian State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Marshall

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-8 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 79-75 vs Texas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Arkansas State

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-9 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: W 90-75 vs Old Dominion

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. South Alabama

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-14

8-7 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: L 90-76 vs Georgia State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Georgia State

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-15

7-7 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: W 90-76 vs South Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Southern Miss

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 81-71 vs James Madison

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UL Monroe

@ UL Monroe Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas State

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 9-19

6-9 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: L 79-75 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-22

4-11 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 90-75 vs Arkansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-23

4-10 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 85-77 vs Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UL Monroe

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-23

4-9 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: L 76-68 vs Georgia Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 2-13 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-13 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: W 76-68 vs UL Monroe

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game