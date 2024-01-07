Sunday's game between the UTEP Miners (8-7) and Chicago State Cougars (7-14) matching up at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The game has no set line.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 71, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-7.2)

UTEP (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

UTEP has put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 10-10-0. The Miners have a 4-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 8-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. UTEP is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games, while Chicago State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 75.1 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (132nd in college basketball). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.

UTEP grabs 34.5 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) compared to the 34.3 of its opponents.

UTEP knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7. It shoots 28.4% from deep while its opponents hit 30.9% from long range.

The Miners average 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and allow 86 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

UTEP has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.7 per game (318th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.5 (fifth in college basketball).

