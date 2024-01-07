The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will visit the UTEP Miners (8-7) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47%).

UTEP has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 270th.

The 75.1 points per game the Miners score are just 4.8 more points than the Cougars give up (70.3).

When UTEP scores more than 70.3 points, it is 7-1.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

In home games, UTEP is posting 26.9 more points per game (84.7) than it is away from home (57.8).

The Miners are surrendering 68.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.3).

At home, UTEP is draining 1.8 more treys per game (5.8) than when playing on the road (4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to away from home (24.2%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule