How to Watch UTEP vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will visit the UTEP Miners (8-7) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- UTEP has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 270th.
- The 75.1 points per game the Miners score are just 4.8 more points than the Cougars give up (70.3).
- When UTEP scores more than 70.3 points, it is 7-1.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, UTEP is posting 26.9 more points per game (84.7) than it is away from home (57.8).
- The Miners are surrendering 68.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.3).
- At home, UTEP is draining 1.8 more treys per game (5.8) than when playing on the road (4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to away from home (24.2%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|W 78-67
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|L 73-61
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|L 63-53
|Pan American Center
|1/7/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/18/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Don Haskins Center
