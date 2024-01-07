The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will visit the UTEP Miners (8-7) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • UTEP has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 270th.
  • The 75.1 points per game the Miners score are just 4.8 more points than the Cougars give up (70.3).
  • When UTEP scores more than 70.3 points, it is 7-1.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, UTEP is posting 26.9 more points per game (84.7) than it is away from home (57.8).
  • The Miners are surrendering 68.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.3).
  • At home, UTEP is draining 1.8 more treys per game (5.8) than when playing on the road (4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to away from home (24.2%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Wyoming W 78-67 Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U L 73-61 Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State L 63-53 Pan American Center
1/7/2024 Chicago State - Don Haskins Center
1/13/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/18/2024 Middle Tennessee - Don Haskins Center

