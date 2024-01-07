The San Antonio Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on January 4, Wembanyama put up 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 125-121 loss versus the Bucks.

We're going to break down Wembanyama's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.2 19.5 Rebounds 8.5 10.1 10.0 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.4 PRA -- 32.1 32.9 PR -- 29.3 29.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Wembanyama has taken 15.9 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 15.3% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers concede 24.5 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 10th in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.