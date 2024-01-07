Want to know which basketball team is on top of the WAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

14-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: W 75-65 vs Utah Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. SFA

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-5 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: W 92-73 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Seattle U

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

10-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: W 48-46 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tarleton State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: W 78-76 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Baptist

@ Cal Baptist Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-16

8-7 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: L 48-46 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UT Arlington

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-17

6-9 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: L 92-73 vs SFA

Next Game

Opponent: Texas-Dallas

Texas-Dallas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Utah Valley

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

8-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: W 80-62 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Arlington

@ UT Arlington Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

6-8 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 91-89 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grand Canyon

@ Grand Canyon Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Southern Utah

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-23

5-10 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: L 80-62 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Utah Tech

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-22

6-9 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-11 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: L 91-89 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game