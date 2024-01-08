Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 8?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Craig Smith a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In four of 35 games this season, Smith has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:31
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-4
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
