Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 8?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is set for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evgenii Dadonov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Wild?
Dadonov stats and insights
- In nine of 36 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).
- Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 18.0% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
