How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) aim to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Northwestern State (7:30 PM ET | January 8)
- Incarnate Word vs Lamar (8:00 PM ET | January 8)
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Houston Christian is 2-5 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 13th.
- The Huskies score only 4.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Islanders give up to opponents (66.9).
- Houston Christian has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Houston Christian is putting up more points at home (91.4 per game) than on the road (57.6).
- The Huskies are conceding fewer points at home (80 per game) than away (87.6).
- Beyond the arc, Houston Christian makes fewer triples away (3.7 per game) than at home (4.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (23%) than at home (25.9%) too.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|L 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 79-52
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|Nicholls State
|L 98-94
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/15/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
