Monday's Southland schedule will see the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) take the court against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lamar vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lamar Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline FanDuel Lamar (-7.5) 158.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Lamar has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Lamar Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 12 times this season.

