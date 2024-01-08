The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) battle the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) in a matchup of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lamar vs. Incarnate Word matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lamar Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline FanDuel Lamar (-7.5) 158.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Lamar has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 10 out of the Lamar Cardinals' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Incarnate Word has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

Incarnate Word Cardinals games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this year.

