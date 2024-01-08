In the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Mason Marchment to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

In 10 of 38 games this season, Marchment has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Marchment averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 1 0 1 16:12 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 2 0 2 15:11 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:59 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 4 3 1 15:36 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:04 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

