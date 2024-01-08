The Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Southern (-6.5) 144.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in six of those games.

Southern has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.