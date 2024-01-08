There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature Southland teams. That includes the McNeese Cowboys versus the Northwestern State Demons.

Southland Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at New Orleans Privateers 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowboys at Northwestern State Demons 7:30 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M-CC Islanders 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals 8:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

