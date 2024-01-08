Jason Robertson is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild square off at Xcel Energy Center on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (39 total points), having collected 13 goals and 26 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Jan. 6 1 1 2 6 vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Jan. 6 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Matt Duchene has 35 total points for Dallas, with 11 goals and 24 assists.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Jan. 6 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Mats Zuccarello is one of the top contributors for Minnesota with 29 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 23 assists in 29 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 6 0 1 1 7 at Bruins Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.