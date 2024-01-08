The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jah Short: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 147th 76.3 Points Scored 76.9 126th 298th 76.3 Points Allowed 73.5 245th 139th 37.5 Rebounds 33.5 302nd 182nd 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.6 294th 332nd 5.4 3pt Made 10.2 15th 294th 11.8 Assists 17.0 34th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 196th

