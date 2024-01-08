Monday's contest between the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) and Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) matching up at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 70, Texas Southern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Grambling (-0.2)

Grambling (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Grambling has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Texas Southern's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. The Grambling Tigers have hit the over in five games, while Texas Southern Tigers games have gone over three times.

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Texas Southern Tigers have been outscored by 12.3 points per game (posting 64.4 points per game, 348th in college basketball, while allowing 76.7 per outing, 307th in college basketball) and have a -147 scoring differential.

Texas Southern loses the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. It pulls down 36.6 rebounds per game (174th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.8.

Texas Southern hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

Texas Southern and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Texas Southern Tigers commit 11.7 per game (173rd in college basketball) and force 12.0 (184th in college basketball).

