Baylor vs. BYU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The contest airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. BYU matchup.
Baylor vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-2.5)
|155.5
|-152
|+126
Baylor vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Baylor has covered nine times in 14 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, nine out of the Bears' 14 games have hit the over.
- BYU has compiled an 11-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 14 times this season.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Baylor is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (16th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (21st-best).
- The Bears were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3500, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
