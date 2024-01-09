The Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. BYU matchup.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline BYU Moneyline FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 155.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. BYU Betting Trends

Baylor has covered nine times in 14 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Bears' 14 games have hit the over.

BYU has compiled an 11-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Baylor is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (16th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (21st-best).

The Bears were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3500, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.