The Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. BYU matchup.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline BYU Moneyline
FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 155.5 -152 +126

Baylor vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Baylor has covered nine times in 14 games with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Bears' 14 games have hit the over.
  • BYU has compiled an 11-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Baylor is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (16th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (21st-best).
  • The Bears were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3500, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

