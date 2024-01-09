Houston vs. Iowa State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) will welcome in the Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Iowa State matchup.
Houston vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Houston (-3.5)
|131.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Houston vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Houston has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Cougars games have hit the over four out of 14 times this season.
- Iowa State is 9-5-0 ATS this year.
- Cyclones games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Houston's national championship odds (+1000) place it second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only third-best.
- The Cougars have had the 38th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.
- With odds of +1000, Houston has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.