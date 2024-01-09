The Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) will welcome in the Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Iowa State matchup.

Houston vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Houston vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline FanDuel Houston (-3.5) 131.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Houston has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Cougars games have hit the over four out of 14 times this season.

Iowa State is 9-5-0 ATS this year.

Cyclones games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Houston's national championship odds (+1000) place it second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only third-best.

The Cougars have had the 38th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

With odds of +1000, Houston has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

