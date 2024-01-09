Tuesday's contest at Petersen Events Center has the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 win for Duke, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Pittsburgh vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Pittsburgh vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Pittsburgh 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-1.8)

Duke (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Pittsburgh has an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Duke, who is 7-6-0 ATS. A total of 10 out of the Panthers' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Blue Devils' games have gone over. Pittsburgh has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 contests. Duke has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers' +204 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (55th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh grabs 41.1 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Pittsburgh hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from deep (183rd in college basketball). It is making 3.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game while shooting 26.9%.

The Panthers' 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 65th in college basketball, and the 83.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

Pittsburgh has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (29th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (225th in college basketball).

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game, with a +228 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allow 66.1 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Duke wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 35.9 rebounds per game, 208th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.2.

Duke connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 36.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Duke has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.7 (11th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (99th in college basketball).

