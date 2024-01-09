The Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Neville Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline FanDuel Auburn (-8.5) 148.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Auburn is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aggies have experienced the 38th-biggest change this season, improving from +5500 at the start to +4500.

Texas A&M has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

