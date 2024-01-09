The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cincinnati vs. Texas matchup.

Texas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Texas Moneyline FanDuel Cincinnati (-3.5) 146.5 -172 +142

Texas vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Texas has covered four times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

The Longhorns have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Cincinnati has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Bearcats' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5500, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship.

