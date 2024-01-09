The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline FanDuel Texas Tech (-9.5) 138.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Red Raiders games have gone over the point total eight out of 14 times this season.

Oklahoma State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

A total of seven Cowboys games this year have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Texas Tech is 34th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (27th).

The Red Raiders' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas Tech has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.