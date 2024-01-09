Tuesday's Big 12 schedule includes the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the Texas Longhorns (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Max Abmas: 17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Brock Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Day Day Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK John Newman III: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jizzle James: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank 44th 82.6 Points Scored 79.8 76th 78th 66.5 Points Allowed 67.0 94th 14th 43.3 Rebounds 37.5 139th 10th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 137th 8.0 3pt Made 7.1 223rd 43rd 16.6 Assists 17.3 27th 49th 9.9 Turnovers 11.6 165th

