Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) playing the Baylor Bears (11-0) at 7:30 PM ET.

Baylor vs. Kansas Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 10 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

