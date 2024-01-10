Houston vs. BYU January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (10-3) face a fellow Big 12 squad, the Houston Cougars (9-2), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Houston Players to Watch
- Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Lauren Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Whiting: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kailey Woolston: 14.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emma Calvert: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Kaylee Smiler: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
