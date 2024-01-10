Spurs vs. Pistons January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Detroit Pistons (2-28) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSW.
Spurs vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, BSSW
Spurs Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in league).
- On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Spurs are getting 12.9 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach Collins this year.
- Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 23 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ausar Thompson posts 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Jaden Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Killian Hayes averages 9.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
- Jalen Duren averages 12.5 points, 2.6 assists and 11.2 boards.
Spurs vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Spurs
|109.3
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|120.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.2
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
