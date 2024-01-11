Abilene Christian vs. Grand Canyon January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-3) play a fellow WAC squad, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Teague Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Abilene Christian vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addison Martin: 11 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Trinity San Antonio: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Naudia Evans: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Lane: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shay Fano: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
