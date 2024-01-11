Thursday's WAC schedule includes the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) facing the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Arlington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Akili Vining: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Cash: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 226th 73.1 Points Scored 68.1 311th 226th 72.7 Points Allowed 68.3 113th 67th 39.5 Rebounds 34.3 273rd 24th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 107th 8.3 3pt Made 5.0 345th 47th 16.4 Assists 14.6 117th 348th 14.8 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.