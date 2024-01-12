On Friday, January 12, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) play the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KENS, and BSSE.

Spurs vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, KENS, BSSE

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson averages 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zach Collins averages 12.9 points, 6 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Vassell posts 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Tre Jones puts up 8.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

The Hornets are getting 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this season.

Miles Bridges is putting up 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Hornets are receiving 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

Mark Williams gets the Hornets 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while putting up 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Spurs vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Spurs Hornets 111.7 Points Avg. 110.6 123 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 45.6% Field Goal % 46.7% 34.6% Three Point % 35.9%

