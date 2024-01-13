Saturday's Southland slate includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) playing the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) at 4:30 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Houston Christian Players to Watch

N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

