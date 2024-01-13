Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) play the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Brian Myles: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Charles Smith IV: 12.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javontae Hopkins: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Nunley: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Rayquan Brown: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|272nd
|71.2
|Points Scored
|48.2
|363rd
|335th
|79.1
|Points Allowed
|84.8
|359th
|296th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|27.2
|363rd
|164th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|306th
|334th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|3.2
|363rd
|345th
|10.2
|Assists
|7.2
|363rd
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|15.8
|359th
