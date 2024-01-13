SFA vs. Southern Utah January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Dominique Ford: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braden Housley: 13.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Prophet Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parsa Fallah: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zion Young: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
SFA vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Southern Utah Rank
|Southern Utah AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|109th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|78.1
|105th
|314th
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|116th
|281st
|34.2
|Rebounds
|39.2
|81st
|153rd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|52nd
|230th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|318th
|11.5
|Assists
|13.7
|169th
|61st
|10.3
|Turnovers
|17.6
|363rd
