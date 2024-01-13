Spurs vs. Bulls January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI+.
Spurs vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, NBCS-CHI+
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama averages 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 3.2 blocks (first in league).
- Keldon Johnson puts up 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 6.3 boards per game.
- Devin Vassell puts up 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 4.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Tre Jones averages 8.2 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
Bulls Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gives the Bulls 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Coby White gets the Bulls 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Andre Drummond is averaging 7.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is making 54.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulls are receiving 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.
Spurs vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Bulls
|111.7
|Points Avg.
|109.9
|123.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.0
|45.6%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
