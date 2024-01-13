Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-3), at 3:00 PM ET.
Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Naudia Evans: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Lane: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shay Fano: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
