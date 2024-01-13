Texas A&M vs. Kentucky January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC) play the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN.
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Reed Sheppard: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 19 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|Kentucky AVG
|Kentucky Rank
|163rd
|75.9
|Points Scored
|91.1
|4th
|103rd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|243rd
|28th
|41.4
|Rebounds
|38.3
|110th
|1st
|16.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|252nd
|234th
|7
|3pt Made
|10.6
|12th
|241st
|12.7
|Assists
|19.4
|8th
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|9.1
|16th
