The Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Brandon Love: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh O'Garro: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Turner: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Mason: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Nika Metskhvarishvili: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyreke Locure: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Bolden: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyreese Watson: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank
290th 69.7 Points Scored 69.6 291st
223rd 72.7 Points Allowed 69.8 145th
74th 39.4 Rebounds 35.6 232nd
18th 12.2 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th
309th 5.9 3pt Made 4.5 354th
76th 15.5 Assists 12.3 267th
267th 12.8 Turnovers 12.1 208th

