The Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Warren Washington: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Joe Toussaint: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pop Isaacs: 15.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chance McMillian: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Kansas State AVG Kansas State Rank
127th 77.4 Points Scored 77.0 134th
54th 65.1 Points Allowed 70.6 166th
110th 38.3 Rebounds 40.6 45th
122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 12.0 25th
62nd 9.0 3pt Made 7.8 154th
104th 14.8 Assists 15.3 93rd
121st 11.1 Turnovers 14.2 332nd

