Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Max Abmas: 17.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Brock Cunningham: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank 314th 67.8 Points Scored 79.2 82nd 128th 68.8 Points Allowed 64.5 43rd 167th 37.0 Rebounds 37.6 137th 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th 287th 6.3 3pt Made 7.3 205th 233rd 12.8 Assists 16.9 36th 70th 10.5 Turnovers 11.6 165th

