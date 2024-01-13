The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) play the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Arlington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Akili Vining: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Cash: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 229th 73.1 Points Scored 76.0 160th 221st 72.7 Points Allowed 66.2 72nd 70th 39.5 Rebounds 36.3 204th 25th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 194th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 205th 50th 16.4 Assists 13.9 153rd 346th 14.8 Turnovers 12.6 253rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.