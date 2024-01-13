Saturday's WAC slate includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Elijah Elliott: 15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Daylen Williams: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ahren Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

JJ Howard: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Trevin Dorius: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Tanner Toolson: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Drake Allen: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jaden McClanahan: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 211th 73.7 Points Scored 67.7 319th 337th 79.2 Points Allowed 69.5 138th 247th 35.0 Rebounds 33.5 309th 226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.8 287th 345th 5.0 3pt Made 4.8 349th 175th 13.6 Assists 14.1 140th 331st 14.2 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

