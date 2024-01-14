UTSA vs. Charlotte January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte 49ers (8-5) meet a fellow AAC team, the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Kyra White: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Sidney Love: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idara Udo: 6.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jacee Busick: 6.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Porter: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.