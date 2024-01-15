Monday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) playing the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Cliff Davis: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Forte: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Braelon Bush: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Houston Christian vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 298th 69.2 Points Scored 69.6 291st 351st 81.8 Points Allowed 83.2 356th 332nd 32.6 Rebounds 40.8 38th 78th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 10.7 68th 228th 7.1 3pt Made 4.2 358th 331st 11 Assists 12.3 267th 207th 12.1 Turnovers 16.5 362nd

